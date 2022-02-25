Cormark Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LB. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

TSE:LB opened at C$41.72 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.98 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

