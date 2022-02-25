FY2024 Earnings Estimate for HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for HORIBA in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

HRIBF opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. HORIBA has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

