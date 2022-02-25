CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. CRH has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

