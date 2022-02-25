Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on the stock.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.69) to GBX 290 ($3.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

JUP opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 201.80 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

