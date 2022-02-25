InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,912 ($66.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,872.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,801.93. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11). The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,053.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

