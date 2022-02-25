VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 405 at Canaccord Genuity Group

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 380 ($5.17) to GBX 405 ($5.51) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, raised their price objective on VAALCO Energy from GBX 335 ($4.56) to GBX 345 ($4.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EGY opened at GBX 384 ($5.22) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.30). The stock has a market cap of £227.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

