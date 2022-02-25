Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOC. Barclays reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.40 ($2.29).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 115.70 ($1.57) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.80 ($3.15). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.35. The firm has a market cap of £594.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

