Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 946,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

