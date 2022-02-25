Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.98

Shares of Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.17). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.17), with a volume of 7,031 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.
Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)
