Barclays Increases Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €193.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from €192.00 ($218.18) to €193.00 ($219.32) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($232.95) to €182.00 ($206.82) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.