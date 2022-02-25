Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) PT Raised to €8.50

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.40 ($9.55) to €8.50 ($9.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMIZF. UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

SMIZF stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.