Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Buy

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank upgraded Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.80.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Sika has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

