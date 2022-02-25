Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$13.58. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 508,723 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$855.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.24.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

