StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.59. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 230,819 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

