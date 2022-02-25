AptarGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,280,000 after acquiring an additional 213,084 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after acquiring an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

