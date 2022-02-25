Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

