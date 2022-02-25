Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ENI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

E has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

