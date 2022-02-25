FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Cut by Desjardins

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$48.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

