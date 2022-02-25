Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GTY Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTYH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

GTYH opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at $179,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

