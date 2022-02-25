Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

CZR opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

