indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

INDI stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $85,231.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,195,491 shares of company stock worth $26,016,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 2,147.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,491 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 219,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

