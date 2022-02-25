St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,832.50.

STJPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($23.11) to GBX 1,765 ($24.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of STJPF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

