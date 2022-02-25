Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Five Star Senior Living (Get Rating)
Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.
