Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,141,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 500,041 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

