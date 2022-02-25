Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Culp alerts:

NYSE:CULP opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.