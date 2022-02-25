Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PLM stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Polymet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.41.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

