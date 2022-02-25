Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

AVB opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

