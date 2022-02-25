Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 3.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.98. 128,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,535,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
