Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 3.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.98. 128,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,535,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.