Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.46.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.45. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

