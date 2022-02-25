Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.02.

BNS opened at C$88.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$74.16 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.36.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

