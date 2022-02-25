Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERE.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.40 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.49.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

