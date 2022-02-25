Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.34) to €11.70 ($13.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRZBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

