Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium’s Q4 performance benefited from expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices. Iridium expects commercial service revenues to benefit from growth in IoT, ongoing activations and solid uptake of the company’s broadband services going ahead. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic pose a significant headwind. Intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses weigh on its margins.”

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.06 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

