CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CBAY stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

