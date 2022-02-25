Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

