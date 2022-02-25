Airbus SE Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Airbus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbus from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.86.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Airbus has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

