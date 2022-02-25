Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EBR opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

