Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €42.30 to €34.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 113904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

