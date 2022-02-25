OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 208969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

Specifically, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.58 million, a PE ratio of 306.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $19,957,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

