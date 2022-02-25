Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 40 to GBX 38. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Resolute Mining traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 339646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.65 ($0.20).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Resolute Mining Company Profile (LON:RSG)
