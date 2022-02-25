Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 40 to GBX 38. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Resolute Mining traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 339646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.65 ($0.20).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Resolute Mining Company Profile (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

