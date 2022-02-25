Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

EQNR stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

