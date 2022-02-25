Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Workday, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workday in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.25.

WDAY stock opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average of $261.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,470.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Workday by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Workday by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 296,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

