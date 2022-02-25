Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44% Subaru 2.32% 3.55% 1.90%

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Subaru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.50 Subaru $26.70 billion 0.46 $719.19 million $0.38 21.11

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 Subaru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 86.53%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Subaru.

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Subaru beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

