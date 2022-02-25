EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) vs. KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Critical Contrast

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of EzFill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EzFill and KAR Auction Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A KAR Auction Services 0 1 2 0 2.67

KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.40%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 2.95% 8.27% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EzFill and KAR Auction Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $2.25 billion 0.74 $500,000.00 $0.18 76.06

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats EzFill on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EzFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

