Analysts Set Expectations for Coca-Cola HBC AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,526.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

