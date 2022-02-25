Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.08. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.