National Bankshares Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$49.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.80.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$41.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$33.98 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0300399 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

