DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

DZSI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 200,784 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DZS by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 99,378 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

