Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNNGY. DZ Bank downgraded Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $793.33.

DNNGY stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

