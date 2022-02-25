StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

