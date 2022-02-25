CBRE Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 38,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,936% compared to the average volume of 1,256 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

