CBRE Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 38,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,936% compared to the average volume of 1,256 call options.
Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
